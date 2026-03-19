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DistressContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Insolvent German adviser PTXRE restarts investor search

19 Mar 2026 | 18:01 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Frankfurt-based firm says parent company Neoshare terminated loan agreements at short notice

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