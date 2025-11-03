Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Inspired Villages Group names new chairman

3 Nov 2025 | 15:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former L&Q exec David Montague takes helm at the later-living developer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

LM promotes Nick Hartwell to head of agency

3 Nov 2025
Read

CLS names new finance chief

30 Oct 2025
Read

Avison Young names new regional MD for Glasgow

31 Oct 2025
Read

Bridges adds property funds partner to team

28 Oct 2025
Read