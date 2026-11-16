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Institutions to favour industrial and logistics investment over next 12 months

16 Nov 2026 | 16:31 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Target allocations "hold steady" at 10.7% in 2026, according to Hodes Weill and Cornell University

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