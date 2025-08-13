Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailInvestmentUK & Ireland

Institutions make retail return as recovery gathers pace

13 Aug 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Shopping centres are back on the radar as retail parks become mainstream again  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Auction investors stock up on retail assets

13 Aug 2025
Read
Neighborhood, Architecture, Building

Multi-let take-up tapers off – but limited development delivers prime rental growth

11 Aug 2025
Read
Fire, Forest Fire, Plant

Investors wake up to climate risks

11 Aug 2025
Read
Chandelier, Lamp, Blazer

Trump, Fink and the case for UK real estate

7 Aug 2025
Read