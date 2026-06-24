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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentRegeneration

Instone acquires €100m Berlin clinic site for residential project

24 Jun 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Mira Kaizl

640 apartments are planned near Castle Charlottenburg

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