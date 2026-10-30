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REITContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialCorporateDevelopment

Instone lowers sales and earnings forecast

30 Oct 2026 | 06:55 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Persistent uncertainties and higher rates slowed down decision-making, says the German developer

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