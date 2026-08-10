NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyOfficeRegenerationRetail

Instone partners with regeneration specialist on Düsseldorf scheme

10 Aug 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Ginkgo Fund to support development of Benrather Gärten

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Floor, Architecture, Building

From Berlin to London: Patrizia on capital redevelopment prospects

20 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Instone acquires €100m Berlin clinic site for residential project

24 Jun 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Bayerische Hausbau shifts from demolition to revitalisation for Munich high-rise

17 Jun 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Urban Partners launches €650m regeneration fund

15 Jun 2026
Read