NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyResidential

Instone secures €47.5m syndicated loan

8 Dec 2025 | 07:38 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Financing will be partly used to acquire land plots

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Hurlington secures £112m loan for Acton student scheme

10 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Banor secures £27m backing for four-star hotel acquisitions

8 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Arrow Global in talks to buy €70m Düsseldorf tower loan

8 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

Avenue Capital secures €70m backing for Irish residential fund

28 Aug 2026
Read