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ResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Insurance giant splashes out £200m for Reading build-to-rent scheme

25 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

598-flat asset is largest regional resi deal this year and catapults buyer into top 10 BTR funds

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