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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandLeasing

Insurance giant upsizes London headquarters to 275,000 sq ft

13 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Form Real Estate and HOOPP secure crucial lease regear

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