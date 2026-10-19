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OfficeContinental EuropeSpainCorporateInvestmentLeasing

Insurer closes in on €30m Barcelona office sale and leaseback

19 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon

Pair of brokers leading process for 13,600 sq m L’Hospitalet de Llobregat

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