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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Insurer enters exclusivity for €430m German resi portfolio

5 Nov 2026 | 15:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl, Julie Cruz

1,110-unit collection was marketed by JLL earlier this year

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