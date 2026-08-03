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Student AccommodationDevelopmentFinancingInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Insurer Rothesay backs £530m Manchester Fallowfield redevelopment

3 Aug 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Agreement with University of Manchester alongside Equitix and Graham will deliver 3,300 student rooms

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