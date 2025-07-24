Insurer to snap up 50% stake in Milan's €450m Orio Center

24 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz
Commerz Real is exiting Italy's largest shopping mall
News UK to offload office space in London Bridge HQ
A few park benches won’t cut it: we must do better with outdoor spaces
Private equity firm launches £38m student sale
Canadian giant seeks partner for £2bn logistics mega-project
Aberdeen swoops for remaining units at Clyde Gateway East
Swiss company signs for 280,000 sq ft Leeds facility
Knight Frank adds to lease advisory team
Northern Ireland investment market rebounds in Q2
Exeter founder’s new firm starts European build-out
London luxury resi scheme racked up £400m debts
Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
EY abandons 500,000 sq ft London office hunt
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund
Billionaire developer loses Whitehall hotel conversion bid
Shah on property: the strange continuity between Tories and Labour on real estate
Colliers brings in logistics capital markets team