International capital in the starting blocks for Dutch opportunities

29 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny
Investors need to deploy despite sluggish market environment and stricter regulation
P-Three hires restaurant and placemaking consultant
Standard Chartered agrees €238m green loan for Dublin College Square scheme
Q+A: The lawyer behind the Barratt/URS ruling breaks down its consequences
Developers and owners weigh options as Barratt ruling opens floodgates
Evans Randall bags another prelet at Midlands tech park
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset
Watkin Jones reports lower revenues owing to “market disruption”
Government to force pension funds to back British assets
Lindt’s UK headquarters tempts buyers with £75m sale
Q+A: Fortress’ Cyril Courbage on creating “opportunity in uncertainty”
New wave of boutique agencies takes on the big firms
King Street recruits Brookfield managing director
Bidders circle €1.7bn Dalata
Irish government closes in on €100m Dublin hotel deal
Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset
Goldman backs single-family platform with £420m facility
GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy
Panattoni breaks ground on the UK’s largest ever speculative logistics facility
UKREiiF: a sunny week, but does the market seem as rosy?