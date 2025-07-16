Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestment

Intervest buys €300m Belgian logistics portfolio

16 Jul 2025 | 07:26 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The seller is Weerts Logistics Parks

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

TPG plots €300m office sell-off as Intervest take-private gets over the line

26 Apr 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Ofi finds buyer for €130m French logistics portfolio

3 Jul 2025
Read
Airport, Terminal, Architecture

WDP buys €30m Belgian food logistics portfolio 

11 Jun 2025
Read

Montea forms JV to develop €140m Belgian hub for Skechers

27 Mar 2025
Read