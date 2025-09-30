Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporate

Intreal Luxembourg adds ex-EQT director to management board 

30 Sep 2025 | 12:13 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Krzysztof Dudek joins as conducting officer  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

High Rise, City, Urban

GTC adds trio to management board 

11 Aug 2025
Read

King's Cross Group bolsters board and takes on asset management responsibilities

10 Jul 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Bouwinvest reduces management board from five to three

15 May 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

AIF Partner expands management board

24 Feb 2025
Read