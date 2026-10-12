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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSwitzerlandInvestment

Intreal sells Zurich hotel to Austrian firm FLE

12 Oct 2026 | 13:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction marks buyer's first foray into Swiss market

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