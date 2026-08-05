NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionRetailUK & Ireland

Intu: where's it gone?

5 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Stephen Springham

The shopping centre icon failed – but its schemes live on

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Road

CaixaBank provides €64m financing to develop Madrid retail park

4 Aug 2026
Read

Shopping centre investment market poised for strong second half

4 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: Hammerson CEO on REIT's first deal in a decade

30 Jul 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Green light for £500m Truman Brewery overhaul

30 Jul 2026
Read