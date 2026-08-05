Intu: where's it gone?

5 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Stephen Springham
The shopping centre icon failed – but its schemes live on
Approval sought for 700,000 sq ft Prologis Warwickshire project
Colby River appoints senior pair to student living team
Korean investor holds £130m Edinburgh campus after refinancing
Colin Godfrey on Tritax’s £350m equity raise and how to revive the listed market’s mojo
Ballymore starts planning process for 2,000 Limmo Peninsula homes
The London Plan: not just about housing
Targetfollow puts Turnbridge Wells arcade on the block
Q+A: Orla on its 1,500-bed Iberian expansion
Bluecastle lodges plans for 53-storey Birmingham resi tower
Olympian and HGP secure £75m loan for Nottingham student scheme
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Canadian asset manager Dream confirms acquisition of Chancerygate
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
West End estate launched for £130m+ sale
JLL appoints duo to lead asset management services team
CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team
Iain Cahoon to leave GIC
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate