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ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestment

Invego invests €38m in Riga resi scheme

13 Mar 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

More than 150 homes will be delivered

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