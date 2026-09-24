NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItalyLeasingOffice

Invel and YellowSquare invest €75m+ in Italian hospitality platform

24 Sep 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Pair acquire three assets in Bologna, Milan and Venice and sign long-term lease in Naples

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Europa Investimenti makes senior hire to expand Italian hospitality platform

17 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Monastery

Q+A: Coima CEO – "The discussion should not be about more visitors, but better experiences"

17 Sep 2026
Read

Bain and Omnam confirm sale of Lake Como Edition to Thai developer

3 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Praemia acquires Holiday Inn Genoa City

24 Jul 2026
Read