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FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateGreeceHotels & LeisureInvestmentItalyResidential

Invel raises over €400m for opportunistic fund

29 Jun 2026 | 13:54 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Total firepower of Invel Eudora Fund 2 will exceed €1bn

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