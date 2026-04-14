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FinancingContinental EuropeItalyHotels & Leisure

Invel secures €65m financing for Italian hospitality platform

14 Apr 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

UniCredit backs expansion of YellowSquare

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