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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Invesco acquires €42m Radisson Collection Bilbao hotel

13 May 2026 | 13:38 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Deal is firm’s second in partnership with Santander’s Sprea

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