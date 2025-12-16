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CorporateContinental EuropeESGFranceInvestmentResidentialStudent Accommodation

Invesco and DeA partner with French bank to boost student housing

16 Dec 2025 | 14:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Banque des Territoires joins duo to build a portfolio of sustainable assets

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