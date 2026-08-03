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Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Invesco confirms Amsterdam hotel sale

3 Aug 2026 | 14:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Consortium acquires Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht

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