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LogisticsDevelopmentESGInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Invesco and Barwood to begin next phase of Birmingham logistics scheme

12 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Phase one of Vantage Park nears practical completion

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