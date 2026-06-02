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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Invesco lines up €125m Lisbon hotel sale

2 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Chris Borland

Tivoli Oriente was originally part of firm's landmark three-hotel Portuguese deal

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