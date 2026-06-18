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Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlands

Invesco nears sale of €100m+ Amsterdam trophy hotel

18 Jun 2026 | 11:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Manager has been disposing of assets bought following the financial crisis

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