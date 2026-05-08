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RetailInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Invesco puts €80m Dublin retail complex back on sale

8 May 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Frascati Centre in Blackrock was first offered for around €100m in 2023

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