Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateHotels & LeisureInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Invesco's head of alternative investments departs

27 May 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Franciszek Bryk, David Hatcher

The hotel specialist had been with the US firm since 2018

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Invesco secures global mandate for L&G’s Private Markets Access fund

9 Jan 2025
Read

PGIM Real Estate names European core strategies head 

7 May 2025
Read
City, Nature, Outdoors

Invesco divests Prague mixed-use asset

11 Apr 2025
Read

CA Immo sells Berlin hotel to Invesco 

1 Apr 2025
Read