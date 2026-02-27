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OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Investcorp and Citivale launch £30m Salford Quays office sale

27 Feb 2026 | 14:59 | London | by May Agaran

Anchorage One and Two total 148,000 sq ft

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