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LogisticsEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & Ireland

Investec and Wrenbridge buy £50m Cambridge site

28 Apr 2026 | 11:58 | London | by May Agaran

Three acre plot will host four flexible industrial units totalling 80,000 sq ft

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