NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingInvestmentLogisticsLondonUK & Ireland

Investec provides £11m Croydon logistics loan

28 Jan 2026 | 12:37 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding will support acquisition and repositioning of a 4.6 acre industrial open storage (IOS) site in Croydon

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Car, Transportation

TT Group sells £50m Croydon development site to Kennedy Wilson

11 Dec 2025
Read
Person, Car, Transportation

TT Group puts Croydon logistics site up for sale

14 May 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

TT Group completes sale of Arch Company stake

19 Mar 2025
Read

Approval for TT Group's Ravenscourt Park Hospital revamp

1 Aug 2025
Read