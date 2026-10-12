NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingNorthern IrelandUK & IrelandResidentialStudent Accommodation

Investec refinances 307-bed Belfast student scheme

12 Oct 2026 | 12:06 | London | by May Agaran

£21m senior loan earmarked for The Edge by Bridges Fund Management and Rok Property

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Quantum clinches £500m Goldman Sachs debt facility

2 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

McLaren bags approval for 14-storey Hammersmith student scheme

25 Sep 2026
Read

MCR expands Flow student platform to 8,000 beds

23 Sep 2026
Read
Road, City, Tarmac

Buyer sought for £145m Exeter student and co-living scheme

14 Sep 2026
Read