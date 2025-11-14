Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Investika and BUD buy part of Wrocław office scheme for €62m

14 Nov 2025 | 07:52 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The property was developed by Skanska

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Skanska invests €74m in final phase of Poznań office scheme 

4 Nov 2025
Read

Skanska buys €44m Trondheim resi site 

29 Sep 2025
Read
Blouse, Clothing, Path

Northern Horizon secures €220m for healthcare fund

4 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Skanska invests in Kraków and Prague resi schemes 

29 Aug 2025
Read