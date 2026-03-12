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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateItalyResidentialSingle-family rental

Investire and Partners Group secure €140m loan for Italian resi fund

12 Mar 2026 | 14:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

BNP Paribas and Natixis CIB are the lenders

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