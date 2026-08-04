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Investment in EMEA living sector surges by 49% due to multifamily deals

4 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, Lovelyn Tagalag

Volumes totalled €17.4bn in second quarter, says JLL

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