NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailIrelandNorth WestScotlandSouth EastUK & IrelandWalesYorkshire & North East

Investment manager explores liquidity solutions for £500m+ park portfolio

20 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Julie Cruz, Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Eastdil Secured mandated to run the process

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

British Land buys £30m Telford retail park

14 Jul 2026
Read
Summer, Clothing, Shorts

Frey locks in €464m of new financing to fuel European ambitions

8 Jul 2026
Read
Neighborhood, City, Plant

Blackstone closes in on sale of final Land of Fashion outlets

8 Jul 2026
Read
American Flag, Flag

It's coming home: UK returns forecast to beat US and Europe

7 Jul 2026
Read