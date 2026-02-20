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OpinionContinental EuropeInvestmentUK & Ireland

Investment market is finally going through the gears

20 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Rasheed Hassan

Several factors are coalescing to drive acceleration in deal-making

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