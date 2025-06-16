Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropePortugalSpain

M Core agrees €500m Iberian retail joint venture

16 Jun 2025 | 08:43 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Investment will fund the construction of retail parks and supermarkets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Sunglasses, Adult

Spanish billionaire heiress buys €150m German office pair

16 Jun 2025
Read

Renovated €50m Copenhagen high street asset in play

16 Jun 2025
Read
88 Rue de Rivoli, Paris 4th arrondissement

Immobilière Dassault agrees €100m+ Paris acquisition  

13 Jun 2025
Read

M7 secures £135m+ retail park portfolio exit

12 Jun 2025
Read