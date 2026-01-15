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ESGContinental EuropeFranceGermanyGlobalUK & IrelandInvestment

Investor concerns emerge as biggest barrier to ESG investment

15 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, David Hatcher

Mipim and GRESB survey underlines sustainability as core priority

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