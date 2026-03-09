NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialNorth WestScotlandUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Investor consortium explores exit options for £850m build-to-rent portfolio

9 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

CBRE instructed to carry out strategic review

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Quintain clinches £310m green loan

25 Feb 2026
Read

Market grind ends John Lewis’ residential dream

25 Feb 2026
Read

Olympian's Canary Wharf co-living tower clears Gateway 2

25 Feb 2026
Read
Adult, Male, Man

SilverPine: "LPs are more open to new market entrants than they have ever been"

26 Feb 2026
Read