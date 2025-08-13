Green Street News - Homepage
Investor exodus from student HMOs grows 

13 Aug 2025 | 14:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Growing percentage of investors plan to pull away from the sector in 2025, Handelsbanken reports

