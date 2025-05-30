Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Investor eyes retail park return with £90m+ Manchester deal

30 May 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Retail park in prime location offers long-term redevelopment potential

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blonde, Person, Hair

British Land's £740m retail park bet pays off with valuation boost

22 May 2025
Read

Aberdeen swoops for £70m Solihull retail asset

15 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Almcor to offload trio of retail parks from £100m portfolio

13 May 2025
Read

Farran refinances £114m retail park

2 May 2025
Read