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FinancingNorth WestResidentialScotlandUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Investor group to hold £800m build-to-rent portfolio as refi kicks off

5 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Art Capital instructed to bring in fresh finance

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