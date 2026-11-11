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Student AccommodationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastResidentialInvestment

Investor hoists for-sale sign over Newcastle student block

11 Nov 2026 | 12:05 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Site carries further development potential

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