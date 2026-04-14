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Co-livingUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentFinancingInvestment

Investor interest increasing as co-living sector matures

14 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

More investors plan higher allocation over next 12 months, Investec study finds

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