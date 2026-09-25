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ResidentialInvestmentUK & Ireland

Investors circle £100m of Long Harbour assets

25 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Leicester and Birmingham assets test demand for regional build-to-rent stock                                             

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