NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Co-livingResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

Investors eye £90m+ Glasgow co-living sale

16 Jun 2026 | 14:55 | London | by Chris Borland

LSH handling the process for Morrison Street site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Greystar secures €2.7bn of commitments for flagship resi fund 

2 Jun 2026
Read
Crowd, Person, People

ULI 2026: "Core capital will always come back"

3 Jun 2026
Read

Q+A: Greystar’s Daniel Breeden on raising Europe's biggest value-add resi fund

4 Jun 2026
Read

Watkin Jones clears planning for Cardiff co-living project

4 Jun 2026
Read